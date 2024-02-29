Exchange Bank Announces Kevin Bender as Senior Vice President, Chief Banking Officer

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) announces Kevin Bender as senior vice president and chief banking officer, reporting to Troy Sanderson, president and chief executive officer. Kevin assumes responsibility for leading the Retail Banking team, Deposit and Lending Operations and Electronic Banking. His primary focus will be further enhancing Exchange Bank’s commitment to providing a fully integrated customer-centric community banking experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240229830225/en/

Kevin Bender, Senior Vice President, Chief Banking Officer, Exchange Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Kevin brings over 40 years of banking expertise to Exchange Bank, most recently as the head of Branch Banking with Poppy Bank. His prior experience includes serving as the president and CEO of a new bank under formation and chief operating officer and chief information officer at the former American River Bank.

Kevin earned his undergraduate degree and MBA at California State University, Sacramento, and is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington. Active in his community, Kevin is on the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters and has served on committees and boards of other nonprofits over the years.

"Kevin's diverse and extensive banking experience gives him a unique perspective, and his leadership style is a great fit with Exchange Bank's values,” said Troy Sanderson, president and CEO. "We are excited to have this seasoned and talented community banker join the Exchange Bank team.”

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a full-service community bank with assets of $3.37 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment management services with 16 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville and Trust & Investment Management offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville, Marin County and Silicon Valley. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of commitment, respect, integrity, and teamwork. Exchange Bank is known for its people who care about their customers, their company, and the communities where they live and work. Exchange Bank is an 18-year winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work survey and the 2023 San Francisco Business Times Corporate Philanthropy Award. Exchange Bank was named Best Consumer Bank by the NorthBay biz Magazine’s Best of the North Bay readers’ poll. The Petaluma Argus Courier People’s Choice Awards named Exchange Bank Best Local Bank 2023 and the Bohemian Magazine’s Best of the North Bay 2023 named Exchange Bank Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. www.exchangebank.com

Member FDIC — Equal Housing Lender — Equal Opportunity Employer

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240229830225/en/