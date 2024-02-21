Exchange Bank Announces Promotion of Jessica Hidalgo to Vice President, Regional Sales Manager

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) announces the promotion of Jessica Hidalgo from branch manager to regional sales manager of Exchange Bank’s north region. In her new role, Jessica will support the branch managers and their teams with financial growth goals, community involvement, team development and customer service.

Jessica joined Exchange Bank in October 2000 as a teller at the Washington Square branch, moving to new accounts and consumer lending before taking on the role of retail service manager (RSM) at Parkway Plaza and Petaluma Main. After 11 years as an RSM, Jessica became a branch manager; first at the Cotati branch, then St. Francis, and most recently the Sonoma branch.

Jessica is from Petaluma and graduated from Casa Grande High School. She currently sits on Exchange Bank’s Community Engagement Committee which works with local nonprofits throughout Sonoma County and attends multiple community and charity events. Over the years, Jessica has supported and volunteered for many nonprofit groups including the American Cancer Society, Redwood Empire Foodbank and COTS-Petaluma. Jessica is also a graduate of Leadership Petaluma.

