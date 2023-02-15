Exchange Bank Employees Deliver Community Support through Nonprofit Board Membership

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) is pleased to announce the appointment of four employees to Sonoma County-based nonprofit boards. Supporting the community is the cornerstone of Exchange Bank’s culture, and employees donate thousands of hours a year in support of local charities and nonprofit organizations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005341/en/

Back Row (L) Shaun Vongphakham, Vice President, St. Francis Branch Manager; Back Row (R) Chad Barbieri, Vice President, SBA Business Development Officer; Front Row (L) Stacey Powers, Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager; Front Row (R) Carolyn Cole-Schweizer, Marketing Services Manager (Photo: Business Wire)

Shaun Vongphakham, vice president, branch manager of the St. Francis branch, joined the board of the Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation, which sponsors park programs for under-served communities, seniors and youth, supports the development of environmental education programs, funds natural resources projects to restore habitats and protect wildlife, and provides financial support to develop new parks and trails.

Chad Barbieri, vice president, SBA business development officer, joined the board of TLC Child and Family Services, supporting vulnerable youth and families during their greatest time of need through comprehensive, quality foster care and adoption services, residentially-based services, special education services, transition age youth housing and counseling.

Stacey Powers, vice president, commercial relationship manager, has been appointed to the Sonoma County Fair and Exposition Board, representing District 2, which includes Petaluma, Penngrove and Cotati. Nominated by Supervisor David Rabbitt, Stacey’s appointment was approved at the County of Sonoma Board of Supervisors’ meeting on December 6, 2022.

Carolyn Cole-Schweizer, marketing services manager, joined the board of 6th Street Playhouse, which creates theatre and programs that engage, inspire and educate Sonoma County’s diverse community through professional, quality productions and educational programs.

"Exchange Bank is an integral part of the local community, and giving our time and expertise to nonprofits is a big part of how we give back. We currently have 60 Exchange Bank employees who serve on nonprofit boards, and our employees as a whole volunteer with over 250 organizations,” said Beth Ryan, Exchange Bank’s community engagement officer.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a full-service community bank with assets of $3.33 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment management services with 16 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville and Trust & Investment Management offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville and Silicon Valley. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of commitment, respect, integrity and teamwork. Exchange Bank is known for its people who care about their customers, their company and the communities where they live and work. Exchange Bank is a 17-year winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work survey and the 2022 San Francisco Business Times Corporate Philanthropy Award. Exchange Bank was named Best Consumer Bank by the NorthBay biz Magazine’s Best of the North Bay readers’ poll. The Petaluma Argus Courier People’s Choice Awards named Exchange Bank Best Local Bank 2022 and the Bohemian Magazine’s Best of the North Bay 2022 named Exchange Bank Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. www.exchangebank.com

Member FDIC — Equal Housing Lender — Equal Opportunity Employer

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230215005341/en/