Exchange Bank Employees Deliver Community Support through Nonprofit Board Membership

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) is pleased to announce the appointment of four employees to Sonoma County-based nonprofit boards. Supporting the community is the cornerstone of Exchange Bank’s mission, and employees donate thousands of hours a year in support of local charities and nonprofit organizations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240205288330/en/

Left to right: Exchange Bank employees Charlotte Radmilovic, SVP/Chief Financial Officer; Bryna McCulley, VP/Application Support Manager; Breanne Sturdevant, AVP/Retail Product and Project Manager; Chrissy Nelson, Relationship Banking Wholesaler (Photo: Business Wire)

Charlotte Radmilovic, senior vice president, chief financial officer, joined the board of Burbank Housing, a local nonprofit dedicated to building quality affordable housing in the North Bay. Burbank Housing creates vibrant local communities that are carefully designed, professionally managed, and sustainable both financially and environmentally, to foster opportunities for people with limited income of all ages, backgrounds, and special needs.

Breanne Sturdevant, assistant vice president, retail product and project manager, joined the board of the Petaluma Educational Foundation (PEF), a privately funded, nonprofit organization committed to creating diverse, creative, and impactful education opportunities for Petaluma’s youth, supporting more than 13,000 students annually across 38 K-12 public, private, and charter schools.

Chrissy Nelson, relationship banking wholesaler, joined the board of the Sonoma County Public Library Foundation (SCPLF), a nonprofit organization raising funds to ensure equitable access to Sonoma County library services, promote the use of library resources, encourage enthusiasm for reading and increase literacy for all residents.

Bryna McCulley, vice president, application support manager, joined the board of Becoming Independent, a nonprofit, community-benefit organization, serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the North Bay, supporting them in their pursuit to access the work, education and living opportunities they want and deserve.

"Exchange Bank is an integral part of the local community, and giving our time and ability to nonprofits is a big part of how we give back. We currently have 64 Exchange Bank employees who serve on nonprofit boards, and our employees as a whole volunteer with over 150 organizations,” said Beth Ryan, Exchange Bank’s community engagement officer.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a full-service community bank with assets of $3.37 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment management services with 16 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville and Trust & Investment Management offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville, Marin County and Silicon Valley. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of commitment, respect, integrity, and teamwork. Exchange Bank is known for its people who care about their customers, their company, and the communities where they live and work. Exchange Bank is an 18-year winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work survey and the 2023 San Francisco Business Times Corporate Philanthropy Award. Exchange Bank was named Best Consumer Bank by the NorthBay biz Magazine’s Best of the North Bay readers’ poll. The Petaluma Argus Courier People’s Choice Awards named Exchange Bank Best Local Bank 2023 and the Bohemian Magazine’s Best of the North Bay 2023 named Exchange Bank Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. www.exchangebank.com

Member FDIC — Equal Housing Lender — Equal Opportunity Employer

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240205288330/en/