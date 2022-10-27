Exchange Bank Employees Step Up Community Support through Nonprofit Board Membership

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) is pleased to announce the appointment of four employees to Santa Rosa based nonprofit boards. Supporting the community is the cornerstone of Exchange Bank’s culture, and employees donate thousands of hours a year in support of local charities and nonprofit organizations.

Emily Menjou, vice president, personal trust fiduciary manager, joined the board of Made in Santa Rosa Foundation, which provides equity in enrichment programs for students in grades K-8 in the Santa Rosa City School District.

Terry Fassold, vice president and branch manager of the Reinking branch, joined Becoming Independent, which serves adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with educational programs, employment opportunities, and supported living and housing.

Erin Williams, assistant vice president and senior learning business partner, joined the board of Community Matters, which equips and empowers students and adults to create schools and communities that are safe, welcoming and inclusive.

Fabia Butler, vice president, director of marketing and community relations, joined the board of Chop’s Teen Club, which provides a safe, fun and productive place where Sonoma County teens engage, connect and discover their true potential.

"Exchange Bank is an integral part of the local community, and giving our time and expertise to nonprofits is a big part of how we give back. We currently have 50 Exchange Bank employees who serve on nonprofit boards, and our employees as a whole volunteer with over 250 organizations,” said Beth Ryan, Exchange Bank’s community engagement officer.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a full-service community bank with assets of $3.5 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment management services with 16 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville and Trust & Investment Management offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville and Silicon Valley. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of commitment, respect, integrity and teamwork. Exchange Bank is known for its people who care about their customers, their company and the communities where they live and work. Exchange Bank is a 17-year winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work survey and the 2022 San Francisco Business Times Corporate Philanthropy Award. Exchange Bank was named Best Consumer Bank by the NorthBay biz Magazine’s Best of the North Bay readers’ poll. The Petaluma Argus Courier People’s Choice Awards named Exchange Bank Best Local Bank 2022 and the Bohemian Magazine’s Best of the North Bay 2022 named Exchange Bank Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. www.exchangebank.com

Member FDIC — Equal Housing Lender — Equal Opportunity Employer

