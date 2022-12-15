Exchange Bank Welcomes Cameron Belvedere, Vice President and Branch Manager

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) is pleased to announce Cameron Belvedere as vice president and branch manager supporting the Santa Rosa Coddingtown branch located at 1300 Guerneville Rd., Santa Rosa, CA. Cameron will report to Dorothy Rodella, vice president, regional sales manager.

Cameron started his banking career at Washington Mutual in 2009 at the Montgomery Village office. Following the sale and conversion of Washington Mutual to Chase, Cameron moved to the De Novo Rabobank branch in downtown Santa Rosa where he successfully grew a large deposit base through partnering with the Rabobank Agribusiness Lending Division, community involvement, nonprofit support and grassroots business development efforts. He helped manage and grow the Rabobank book of business for over 10 years and helped manage the transition for his clients and staff through a merger with Mechanics Bank in 2019. Before his departure from Mechanics Bank, the Santa Rosa branch held the title of top small business lending performing branch among a 120-branch California network.

Cameron attended Montgomery High School and graduated in 2007. He continued his education at Santa Rosa Junior College while pursuing his banking career and studied Accounting and Business Communications.

Cameron was born and raised in Santa Rosa. He sits on the board of directors for the Brandon Champion Foundation, a Sonoma County nonprofit formed to support local youth sports and families who have lost a parent due to tragedy.

