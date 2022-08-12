Exchange Bank Wins Top Corporate Philanthropist Award for 2022

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) was named by the San Francisco Business Times as a Top Corporate Philanthropist in the Bay Area based on the percentage of cash contributions relative to the company’s income before taxes. Exchange Bank placed #52 on the top 100 list, having contributed well over the threshold of 1% to local nonprofits in 2021.

Exchange Bank is also a recipient of the North Bay Business Journal’s "Best Places to Work” for 17 years in a row and was named "Best Consumer Bank” by the NorthBay biz Magazine’s readers’ poll. The Sonoma Valley People’s Choice Awards and the Petaluma Argus Courier People’s Choice Awards both named Exchange Bank "Best Local Bank 2022” and the Bohemian Magazine’s Best of the North Bay 2022 named Exchange Bank "Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank.”

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a full-service community bank with assets of $3.5 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment management services with 16 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville and Trust & Investment Management offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville and Silicon Valley.

