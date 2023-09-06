Exchange Bank Wins Top Corporate Philanthropist Award for 2nd Straight Year

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) is honored to announce that it was named a top corporate philanthropist in the San Francisco Business Times’ annual Top 100 Corporate Philanthropy Companies list. The rankings recognize the financial contributions of corporate citizens in the Bay Area. This was Exchange Bank’s second year in a row to be honored for its contributions to local nonprofits.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906896917/en/

Exchange Bank, San Francisco Business Times Corporate Philanthropy Award Winner 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Exchange Bank was ranked #46 out of 100, donating $798,000 to 280 nonprofit and charitable organizations in 2022. Exchange Bank’s total income before taxes in 2022 was $50 million, placing the Bank well over the threshold of 1% in cash contributions relative to income before taxes.

"We will continue to strengthen and support nonprofit customers and partnerships in our markets to help make a sustainable, lasting impact in our community,” said Beth Ryan, Community Engagement Officer.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a full-service community bank with assets of $3.32 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment management services with 16 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville and Trust & Investment Management offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville, Marin County and Silicon Valley. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of commitment, respect, integrity and teamwork. Exchange Bank is known for its people who care about their customers, their company and the communities where they live and work. Exchange Bank is an 18-year winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s Best Places to Work survey and the 2023 San Francisco Business Times Corporate Philanthropy Award. Exchange Bank was named Best Consumer Bank by the NorthBay biz Magazine’s Best of the North Bay readers’ poll. The Petaluma Argus Courier People’s Choice Awards named Exchange Bank Best Local Bank 2023 and the Bohemian Magazine’s Best of the North Bay 2023 named Exchange Bank Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. www.exchangebank.com

Member FDIC — Equal Housing Lender — Equal Opportunity Employer

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906896917/en/