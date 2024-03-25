25.03.2024 08:00:04

Exercise of Warrants

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
25-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Global Ports Holding Plc

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, has received notification of the exercise in full of warrants held by Sixth Street Capital Partners LLC (“Sixth Street”), over an aggregate 8,395,118 new Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (“Ordinary Shares”) in the Company at an exercise price of 1 pence per ordinary share.

The Company issued Sixth Street with the initial warrants as part of the refinancing announced on the 24 May 2021 and further warrants as part of the ‘Adjustment Event’ announced on the 14 July 2023.  The Warrant Shares will be issued under authorities granted at the Company’s June 2021 General Meeting and 2023 Annual General Meeting to issue those shares required to be allotted upon the exercise of the Warrants.

Application will be made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc. It is expected that admission of the New Ordinary Shares (“Admission”) will take place at or around 8.00 a.m. (London time) on or around 28 March 2024 (or such later date or time as the Company may decide).

Following Admission, the Company’s issued share capital admitted to trading will consist of 76,433,126 ordinary shares of GBP 0.01 each. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, GPH under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

 

 

CONTACT

 

 

For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries:

 

For media enquiries:

Global Ports Holding, Investor Relations

 

Global Ports Holding

Martin Brown

 

Ceylan Erzi

Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687

 

Telephone: +90 212 244 44 40

Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com

 

Email: ceylane@globalportsholding.com

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: GPH
LEI Code: 213800BMNG6351VR5X06
Sequence No.: 311545
EQS News ID: 1865773

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

