25.03.2024 08:00:04
Exercise of Warrants
Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
Global Ports Holding Plc
Exercise of Warrants
Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, has received notification of the exercise in full of warrants held by Sixth Street Capital Partners LLC (“Sixth Street”), over an aggregate 8,395,118 new Ordinary shares of £0.01 each (“Ordinary Shares”) in the Company at an exercise price of 1 pence per ordinary share.
The Company issued Sixth Street with the initial warrants as part of the refinancing announced on the 24 May 2021 and further warrants as part of the ‘Adjustment Event’ announced on the 14 July 2023. The Warrant Shares will be issued under authorities granted at the Company’s June 2021 General Meeting and 2023 Annual General Meeting to issue those shares required to be allotted upon the exercise of the Warrants.
Application will be made for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc. It is expected that admission of the New Ordinary Shares (“Admission”) will take place at or around 8.00 a.m. (London time) on or around 28 March 2024 (or such later date or time as the Company may decide).
Following Admission, the Company’s issued share capital admitted to trading will consist of 76,433,126 ordinary shares of GBP 0.01 each. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, GPH under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
