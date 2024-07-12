Expedia Group, Wells Fargo, and Mastercard announce new suite of One Key credit cards

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE), one of the world’s largest online travel platforms, has finalized a multiyear agreement with Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) to launch two new co-branded credit cards. Designed to complement One Key™, Expedia Group’s groundbreaking loyalty program, the One Key™ Card, and One Key+™ Card, will offer more flexibility, savings and perks for U.S. travelers.

Launching with all types of travelers in mind, the One Key Cards offer a host of benefits, including the ability to earn rewards as OneKeyCash™, which can be used across Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and vacation rental site Vrbo® to book eligible hotels, vacation rentals, car rentals, activities and flights.*

"As we celebrate one year of One Key launching in the U.S., we are excited to offer travelers the new One Key credit cards, further delivering on our mission to make travel more rewarding and flexible, and helping travelers achieve higher tiers for more rewards, faster,” said Katrina Lane, SVP, Traveler Engagement & Loyalty, Expedia Group. "The new credit cards will enhance our unique travel rewards program that lets members earn and redeem OneKeyCash across eligible Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo bookings.”

In addition to earning OneKeyCash rewards, the currency used across Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo apps, on Expedia Group purchases and everyday purchases, One Key and One Key+ cardholders will instantly jump to One Key Silver tier and One Key Gold tier, respectively. With these automatic tier upgrades, travelers can unlock savings of 15% and 20% or more on over 10,000 hotels worldwide, as well as receive priority travel support and in-stay perks, such as food and beverage extras or complimentary room upgrades when available at select VIP Access properties.

One Key cardholders will enjoy the following features and benefits:

One Key+ Card (terms apply) One Key Card (terms apply) $99 Annual Fee

Earn $600 in OneKeyCash after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months

Earn 3% in OneKeyCash on Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. When combined with One Key benefits, Platinum tier members earn 9% on Expedia and Hotels.com when booking VIP Access properties, and 5% on Vrbo**

Earn 3% in OneKeyCash at gas stations, grocery stores, and on dining

Earn 2% in OneKeyCash on all other purchases

Automatic Gold Tier

Path to next tier: Unlock Platinum when you spend $30,000 per calendar year

Get $100 in OneKeyCash each cardholder anniversary

Receive a statement credit of up to $100 for Global Entry® or TSA PreCheck®

No foreign transaction fees

Cell phone protection

Trip protections: Trip Cancellation and Interruption Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver Common Carrier Travel Accident Insurance

Additional Mastercard World Elite benefits include: advanced security features including Mastercard ID Theft Protection, Zero Liability Protection and Global Services for emergency assistance No Annual Fee

Earn $400 in OneKeyCash after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first three months

Earn 3% in OneKeyCash on Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. When combined with One Key benefits, Platinum tier members earn 9% on Expedia and Hotels.com when booking VIP Access properties, and 5% on Vrbo**

Earn 3% in OneKeyCash at gas stations, grocery stores, and on dining

Earn 1.5% in OneKeyCash on all other purchases

Automatic Silver Tier

Path to next tier: Unlock Gold when you spend $15,000 per calendar year

No foreign transaction fees

Cell phone protection

Trip protections: Trip Cancellation and Interruption Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver Common Carrier Travel Accident Insurance

Additional Mastercard World Elite benefits include: advanced security features including Mastercard ID Theft Protection, Zero Liability Protection and Global Services for emergency assistance

"We’re excited to enter a new era with Expedia Group and Mastercard to bring the One Key Cards to market,” said Krista Phillips, EVP, Head of Consumer Credit Cards and Consumer Lending Marketing, Wells Fargo. "The program is uniquely designed to offer immediate value to our customers through instant discounts, enhanced perks, and accelerated rewards.”

Both cards start accepting applications nationally later this summer. Existing Hotels.com cardholders will be notified of the changes to their card beginning today, and should use their current card to continue earning OneKeyCash until they receive their new no-annual-fee One Key Card in September.

Consumers who apply for the One Key Card can earn $400 in OneKeyCash after spending $1,000 on purchases in the first three months; approved One Key+ cardholders can earn $600 in OneKeyCash after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months (terms apply).

"Consumers are continuing to prioritize experiences over material goods, and with that, have a growing desire to travel,” said Chiro Aikat, Co-President, U.S., Mastercard. "We’re delighted to partner with Expedia Group and Wells Fargo to help consumers unlock meaningful travel opportunities. With the launch of both One Key Cards, we’re helping consumers make the most of their trips through enhanced loyalty benefits and choice.”

*OneKeyCash is not redeemable for cash

**Excludes taxes and fees. U.S. vacation rentals only. Earn rates will not apply in conjunction with any other OneKeyCash offers

For more information about One Key, visit www.expedia.com/welcome-one-key.

For more information, visit www.expedia.com/one-key-cards-launch.

