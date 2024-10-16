|
16.10.2024 17:07:54
Experience Clean Motion’s Solar-Powered EVIG – Exclusive Test Drives at eComExpo and Parcel+Post Expo October 22-25
Clean Motion is excited to announce the opportunity for exclusive test drives of its innovative, solar-powered last-mile delivery vehicle, EVIG, at two upcoming international expos.
Clean Motion invites attendees to join them at:
1.) Post and Parcel Expo Amsterdam Oct 22-24th Hall: 12, Booth: 12.620
"The world’s largest parcel industry event”.
2.) eCom Expo Copenhagen Oct 24-25th. Hall: D Booth: D1.22
"The largest meeting place for a fossil-free transport industry”
Jonsered, Sweden – 2024-10-16
Clean Motion is expanding its reach by offering hands-on test drives and showcasing the EVIG at two premier industry events. These expos provide an invaluable opportunity for potential customers and key decision-makers in the transport, postal, and last-mile delivery sectors to experience the benefits of the EVIG firsthand.
Industry leaders and transport professionals are invited to visit Clean Motion’s booth to learn how the EVIG delivers unmatched efficiency and sustainability in last-mile delivery. The Clean Motion team will be available to answer questions and discuss how their solutions align with increasing environmental demands and city regulations regarding non-emission-free vehicles.
Clean Motion looks forward to welcoming attendees to their booth and sharing the innovations driving the future of sustainable transport.
For further information please contact:
Christoffer Sveder, Chief Commercial Officer
Clean Motion AB
Phone: +4676 319 64 31
Email: christoffer.sveder@cleanmotion.se
ABOUT CLEAN MOTION AB
Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource efficiency to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company's vision is to offer city mobility powered by solar energy and therefore provides lightweight electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transportation challenges of the 21st century
Clean Motion AB is listed on the First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm. The Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please visit: www.cleanmotion.se
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Clean Motion ABmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Clean Motion ABmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Clean Motion AB
|0,02
|-7,20%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen enden im Plus - Dow Jones mit neuem Allzeithoch -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls höher. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich weitgehend uneins. Die Märkte in Fernost legten vor dem Wochenende zu.