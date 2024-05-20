Expro Celebrates Milestone Achievement With Completion of 100th Global SeaCure® Job

Expro (NYSE: XPRO), a leading provider of energy services, has successfully completed its 100th job globally of its field-proven cementing technology, SeaCure®, marking a significant milestone.

(L to R): Expro senior product line manager, Tristam Horn alongside chief operating officer, Alistair Geddes (Photo: Business Wire)

The completion of this landmark project emphasizes Expro's commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to its clients worldwide.

The 100th SeaCure® job was completed as part of a project in Australia consisting of a five-well subsea batch campaign, highlighting Expro's expertise in providing comprehensive solutions for complex offshore operations.

SeaCure® technology, which was originally developed by DeltaTek, played a pivotal role in maintaining the quality primary cementation of the conductors while mitigating a number of risks associated with placement of the cement slurry. This was achieved through Expro's proprietary stabbed-in inner string technique, which is unique to the Company's cementing portfolio. By utilizing the SeaCure® system and implementing post-cementing circulation via the inner annulus until slurry curing was complete, Expro successfully engineered the risk to the minimum, providing reliable installation of the top holes.

Throughout the five-well Australia project, Expro delivered exceptional results. The successful completion of the fifth well marked the 100th global SeaCure® deployment, further solidifying Expro's position as a trusted partner in the energy industry.

Commenting on this milestone achievement, Alistair Geddes, Expro’s Chief Operating Officer, said: "Reaching our 100th global SeaCure® job is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, as well as the strength of our technology and solutions. We are proud of providing the platform for Tristam Horn and the legacy DeltaTek to expedite their growth journey and quest for providing innovative solutions to our clients.

"Ineffective cementation is one of the single biggest contributors to cost over-runs, poor life of well integrity and ultimate failure of well objectives. Expro’s robust Cure portfolio has been developed to solve many of the issues associated with cementing subsea wells with the aim of delivering first time ultimate cement placement. SeaCure® is an example of Expro’s commitment to investing in innovation, developing new technologies and delivering value and excellence to our clients globally."

Expro acquired DeltaTek in 2023 to broaden Expro’s offering, capabilities, and technology portfolio within the well construction cementing sector, while accelerating DeltaTek’s international deployment ambitions through Expro’s global footprint.

Working for clients across the entire well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and what the Company considers to be best-in-class safety and service quality. The Company’s extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

With roots dating to 1938, Expro has approximately 8,000 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries.

