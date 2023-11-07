Expro Completes Well Cementing Project in the Deepwater US Gulf of Mexico

Energy services provider Expro (NYSE: XPRO) successfully completed a well cement placement project for a large international operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, delivering an inner-string cementing on a subsea well's 22" surface casing in a water depth of approximately 2,000 meters in the Mississippi Canyon area. When integrated with Expro’s other well construction technologies, the company’s innovative Cure technology range, including SeaCure®, QuikCure®, and CoreCure®, offers a comprehensive package for ultimate cement placement and provides a complete "head-to-shoe” solution.

Expro's Innovative cement placement technologies support subsea well safety and operational efficiency. (Photo: Business Wire)

Expro's Cure technologies allowed the operator to overcome ongoing offset well challenges. These included prolonged wait on cement (WOC) periods when transitioning directly from the jet string to the 22" surface casing, and tasks associated with drilling out a 22" shoetrack.

Jeremy Angelle, Expro’s Vice President of Well Construction, commented "Our integrated cementing solution helped save approximately 18 hours of cement related drill-out, clean-out, and WOC time when compared to offset wells. By using our Cure technologies, we removed the requirement for a shoetrack to be left in the casing string, helping to avoid previously experienced cement sheath-related challenges. In addition, the QuickCure® solution reduced WOC time. This latest project highlights Expro’s commitment to provide solutions that empower our clients to overcome operational challenges and achieve excellent results.”

The Cure technology range was added to Expro’s portfolio of cost-effective, innovative solutions within the company’s well construction product line as part of the Company’s acquisition of DeltaTek in February 2023. The DeltaTek range of low-risk open water cementing solutions help increases clients’ operational efficiency, delivers rig time and cost savings, and improves the quality of cementing operations.

Working for clients across the well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and what the Company considers to be best-in-class safety and service quality. The Company’s extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

With roots dating to 1938, Expro has approximately 8,000 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries.

