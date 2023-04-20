|
20.04.2023 13:00:00
Expro Group Holdings N.V. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) ("Expro” or the "Company”) will hold a conference call on May 4, 2023 to discuss results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time). A press release regarding the results will be issued before the market opens on May 4 and the press release, together with associated presentation slides, will be posted to the investor relations section of the Expro website in advance of the conference call.
We encourage those who plan to dial-in to the conference to pre-register: Pre-Registration Link. Callers who pre-register will be given a dial-in number and unique PIN via email to gain immediate access to the call.
Participants may also join the conference call by dialing:
US: +1 833 470 1428
International: +1 929 526 1599
Access code: 588636
To listen via live webcast, please visit the investor section of www.expro.com.
An audio replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor section of the Company’s website approximately 3 hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for a period of 12 months.
To access the audio replay telephonically:
Dial-In: US 1 866 813 9403 or 44 (204) 525 0658
Access ID: 163705
Start Date: May 4, 2023, 1:00 p.m. CT
End Date: May 11, 2023, 11:59 p.m. CT
ABOUT EXPRO
Working for clients across the entire well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and what the Company considers to be best-in-class safety and service quality. The Company’s extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access and well intervention and integrity solutions.
With roots dating to 1938, Expro has approximately 7,600 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries.
For more information, please visit: expro.com and connect with Expro on Twitter: @ExproGroup and LinkedIn: @Expro.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005124/en/
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street erlebte zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelstag. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.