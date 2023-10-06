|
06.10.2023 13:00:00
Expro Group Holdings N.V. Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) ("Expro” or the "Company”) will hold a conference call on October 26, 2023, to discuss results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. Central Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A press release regarding the results will be issued before the market opens on October 26 and the press release, together with associated presentation slides, will be posted to the investor relations section of the Expro website in advance of the conference call.
We encourage those who plan to dial-in to the conference to pre-register: Pre-Registration Link. Callers who pre-register will be given a dial-in number and unique PIN via email to gain immediate access to the call.
Participants may also join the conference call by dialing:
US: +1 833 470 1428
International: +1 929 526 1599
Access code: 385159
To listen via live webcast, please visit the investor section of www.expro.com.
An audio replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor section of the Company’s website approximately 3 hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for a period of 12 months.
To access the audio replay telephonically:
Dial-In: US 1 866 813 9403 or 44 (204) 525 0658
Access ID: 585102
Start Date: October 26, 2023, 3:00 p.m. CT
End Date: November 2, 2023, 11:59 p.m. CT
ABOUT EXPRO
Working for clients across the entire well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and what the Company considers to be best-in-class safety and service quality. The Company’s extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access and well intervention and integrity solutions.
With roots dating to 1938, Expro has approximately 8,000 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries.
For more information, please visit: expro.com and connect with Expro on Twitter: @ExproGroup and LinkedIn: @Expro.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231006420462/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Frank's International N.V.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.07.23
|Ausblick: Franks International präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.23
|Ausblick: Franks International präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.02.23
|Ausblick: Franks International präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.22
|Ausblick: Franks International präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.22
|Ausblick: Franks International gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: Franks International legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.03.22
|Ausblick: Franks International stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
07.11.21
|Ausblick: Franks International vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Frank's International N.V.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Frank's International N.V.
|21,15
|1,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStarke Daten vom US-Arbeitsmarkt: US-Börsen schließen freundlich -- ATX und DAX gehen nach mehrfachem Vorzeichenwechsel deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt wechselten am Freitag mehrfach das Vorzeichen, gingen letztlich aber oberhalb der Nulllinie ins Wochenende. Die US-Börsen drehten am Freitag in die Gewinnzone. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes entwickelten sich am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.