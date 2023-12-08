Expro Group Holdings N.V. to Participate at the Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech and Utilities Conference

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) today announced that Michael Jardon, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech and Utilities Conference at 1:40 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Mr. Jardon and Quinn Fanning, Chief Financial Officer, will also host investor meetings on Thursday, January 4, 2024 and Friday, January 5, 2024.

A live webcast of Expro’s panel discussion can be accessed via Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech and Utilities Conference or under the Investor section of www.expro.com. Please log on at least 15 minutes early to register and to download any necessary audio software. A replay will also be available under the Investor section of Expro’s website for 90 days following the event.

ABOUT EXPRO

Working for clients across the entire well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and what the Company considers to be best-in-class safety and service quality. The Company’s extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access and well intervention and integrity solutions.

With roots dating to 1938, Expro has approximately 7,800 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries.

For more information, please visit: expro.com and connect with Expro on X (formerly Twitter) @ExproGroup and LinkedIn @Expro.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company, may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements are indicated by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "outlook," "estimate," "expect," "project," "believe," "envision," "goal," "target," "can," "will," and similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and judgments and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. The factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and judgments and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. The factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ include, among others the risk factors identified in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, historical practice, or otherwise.

