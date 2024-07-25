|
25.07.2024 16:01:42
Expro Group Lifts FY24 Revenue Guidance
(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the second quarter on Thursday, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) increased its full-year 2024 revenue guidance.
For the full year 2024, the company now expects revenues in a range of $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion, compared to prior guidance of between $1.60 billion and $1.70 billion.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect revenues of $1.68 billion for the full year.
The company also said it is refining its full-year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA range to $350 to $375 million, versus prior guidance of between $325 million and $375 million.
The company said the revision was supported by the strong first half-of-the-year performance, positive market outlook, and the successful early closing of the previously announced Coretrax acquisition.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Frank's International N.V.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.07.24
|Ausblick: Franks International zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
24.04.24
|Ausblick: Franks International stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.02.24
|Ausblick: Franks International stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Frank's International N.V.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Frank's International N.V.
|23,84
|1,15%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor Inflationsdaten aus den USA: ATX verliert -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich im Freitagshandel klar tiefer, während der deutsche Leitindex höher steht. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen.