Expro Wins Best Health, Safety, Environment/Sustainable Development Offshore Award

Leading energy services provider Expro (NYSE: XPRO) announced it won the Best Health, Safety, Environment/Sustainable Development Offshore award for its CENTRI-FI™ technology at the 2022 World Oil Awards in Houston.

The CENTRI-FI™ Consolidated Control Console is one of a suite of digitally intelligent well construction solutions in development as part of Expro’s strategy to adapt and adopt technologies to address today’s and tomorrow’s energy challenges.

CENTRI-FI™ is an intelligent digital command and control solution that allows the tong makeup, elevator and slips function, and a single joint elevator to be precisely controlled and operated via wireless control tablet. The operations are performed by a single operator, instead of three or four personnel.

Expro’s Chief Operating Officer Alistair Geddes said: "We are proud to have won this award, as it recognizes the great progress we are making to develop the future-facing technologies that address the needs of our customers, the industry and the planet.

"Technology advancements in digitalization and enhanced safety procedures are significantly impacting the energy industry. Segments such as drilling, well intervention and production are already witnessing massive gains from increased safety through digital transformation processes. Well construction has traditionally been a labor-intensive environment, and CENTRI-FI™ is an exceptional example of our ability to bring the benefits of automation to well construction operations.

"This technology is demonstrating its ability to enhance safety and support personnel reduction, while increasing operational efficiency, all of which have a direct financial impact. This industry recognition is welcomed and is a testament to the commitment of our teams as we continue to develop the strength and depth of our services and solutions portfolio.”

Expro was also shortlisted for Best Deepwater Technology for its 750-Ton J-Slot Tool and the New Horizons Idea Award for its GaleaTM Autonomous Well Intervention System.

Working for clients across the well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and what the Company considers to be best-in-class safety and service quality. The Company’s extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

With roots dating to 1938, Expro has approximately 7,200 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries.

