|
21.11.2023 13:00:00
Exscientia to Present at the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) today announced that members of Exscientia management will participate in a fireside chat at the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 3:25 p.m. EST (8:25 p.m. GMT).
A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s website, under the "Investors & Media” section at investors.exscientia.ai. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.
About Exscientia
Exscientia is an AI-driven precision medicine company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our internal pipeline is focused on leveraging our precision medicine platform in oncology, while our partnered pipeline broadens our approach to other therapeutic areas. By pioneering a new approach to medicine creation, we believe the best ideas of science can rapidly become the best medicines for patients.
Visit us at www.exscientia.ai or follow us on X/Twitter @exscientiaAI.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231121531974/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Exscientia Limited (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
08.11.23
|Ausblick: Exscientia zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
09.08.23
|Ausblick: Exscientia legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.07.23
|Why Shares of Exscientia Jumped on Wednesday (MotleyFool)
|
26.06.23
|4 Analysts Have This to Say About Exscientia (Benzinga)
|
26.05.23
|Why Shares of Exscientia Soared This Week (MotleyFool)
|
25.05.23
|Why Artificial Intelligence Stock Exscientia Leaped 6% Higher Today (MotleyFool)
|
24.05.23
|Exscientia: Q1 Earnings Insights (Benzinga)
|
23.05.23
|Exscientia Earnings Preview (Benzinga)
Analysen zu Exscientia Limited (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Exscientia Limited (spons. ADRs)
|5,35
|10,54%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen und Japan im Feiertag: ATX beendet Handel stabil -- DAX letztlich knapp unter 16.000er Marke -- Börsen in Fernost schließen etwas fester
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich am Donnerstag nur wenig. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte hingegen zugewinnen. Die Wall Street bleibt am Donnerstag aufgrund des Feiertags "Thanksgiving" geschlossen. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten am Donnerstag im Verlauf höher.