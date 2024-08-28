|
28.08.2024 13:00:00
Exscientia to Present at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) today announced that David Hallett, interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. EDT (12:00 p.m. BST).
A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s website, under the "Investors & Media” section at investors.exscientia.ai. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.
About Exscientia
Exscientia is a technology-driven drug design and development company, committed to creating more effective medicines for patients, faster. Exscientia combines precision design with integrated experimentation, aiming to invent and develop the best possible drugs in the most efficient manner. Operating at the interfaces of human ingenuity, artificial intelligence (AI), automation and physical engineering, we pioneered the use of AI in drug discovery as the first company to progress AI-designed small molecules into a clinical setting. We have developed an internal pipeline focused on oncology, while our partnered pipeline extends to many other therapeutic areas. By leading this new approach to drug creation, we believe we can change the underlying economics of drug discovery and rapidly advance the best scientific ideas into medicines for patients.
For more information visit us on www.exscientia.com or follow us on LinkedIn @ex-scientia and X @exscientiaAI.
