28.02.2024 13:00:00
Exscientia to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March
Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) today announced that members of management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in March:
- TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference. Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 2:10 p.m. EST (7:10 p.m. GMT) in Boston, Massachusetts
- Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 1:05 p.m. EDT (5:05 p.m. GMT) in Miami, Florida
- KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum. Fireside chat on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. EDT (6:15 p.m. GMT), virtual
Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Company’s website, under the "Investors & Media” section at www.investors.exscientia.ai. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.
About Exscientia
Exscientia is an AI-driven precision medicine company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our internal pipeline is focused on leveraging our precision medicine platform in oncology, while our partnered pipeline broadens our approach to other therapeutic areas. By pioneering a new approach to medicine creation, we believe the best ideas of science can rapidly become the best medicines for patients. For more information visit us on www.exscientia.ai or follow us on LinkedIn @ex-scientia and X @exscientiaAI.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228066057/en/

