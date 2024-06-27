Extension of the powers of a member of the Management Board of OÜ TS Shipping – a subsidiary of AS Tallinna Sadam





The supervisory board of AS Tallinna Sadam's subsidiary OÜ TS Shipping (hereinafter: "TS Shipping") extended powers of Damir Utorov as a member of the Management Board for three years starting from 06.07.2024.

Damir joined TS Shipping in May 2013 as the head of chartering department. Damir became member of the Management Board of TS Shipping in July 2023.

Damir has obtained maritime and ship management professional education at the St. Petersburg`s State Maritime Academy in 2006. He has worked as a chief mate in international shipping companies, participating in several offshore projects.

Damir Utorov is holding no shares of Tallinna Sadam.

Valdo Kalm, the chairman of the supervisory board of TS Shipping, acknowledges Damir Utorov for his contribution to the year-round chartering of the multi-functional icebreaker Botnica. "Under Damir's leadership, Botnica's successful work in various projects and high utilization rate have been ensured, which has contributed positively to the company's financial results. Development and success of TS Shipping in future offshore projects will be the main challenge also for the upcoming period."

The management board of TS Shipping has two members. In addition to Damir Utorov, Vahur Ausmees, the chairman of the management board, is on the board.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

