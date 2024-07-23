23.07.2024 14:35:30

Eyenovia Collaborates With Senju Pharma For Potential Treatment For Chronic Dry Eye

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) announced a collaboration with Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop Senju's corneal epithelial wound healing candidate SJP-0035, using Eyenovia's Optejet dispensing technology as a potential treatment for chronic dry eye disease.

SJP-0035, delivered as eye drops, has demonstrated good tolerance in previous Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies involving over 250 participants at various dosages.

As part of the agreement, Eyenovia and Senju plan to meet with the FDA later this year to discuss a clinical development proposal.

Following the FDA meeting, the companies intend to finalize an agreement for the upcoming Phase 2b trial of SJP-0035 administered via the Optejet dispenser, with plans to complete the study by 2025.

If the trial succeeds, the collaboration may expand to include two Phase 3 studies by 2026.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eyenovia Inc Registered Shs

