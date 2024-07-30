|
30.07.2024 16:52:37
Eyenovia To Collaborate With SGN Nanopharma To Develop Treatment For Dry Eye Disease
(RTTNews) - Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) Thursday announced that it has signed a collaborative agreement with SGN Nanopharma to develop a treatment for chronic dry eye disease.
The companies will work to develop SGN's Micellar Nanoparticle Platform platform-based cyclosporine formulation for use with Eyenovia's Optejet dispenser.
The companies are currently validating the novel drug-device combination product's manufacturability. Further, it will schedule a consultation meeting with the FDA to discuss clinical development.
Michael Rowe, chief executive officer of Eyenovia said, "The Optejet dispenser has been shown in prior studies to deliver a therapeutic dose of medication with 80% less drug volume, thereby minimizing exposure to harmful preservatives and improving tolerability.
