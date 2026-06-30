FactSet Research Joins Hands With Google Cloud To Bring Advanced AI To Financial Intelligence

(RTTNews) - FactSet Research Systems Inc.(FDS), a financial data and AI solutions provider, on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to create AI-powered solutions for the financial industry.

Sanoke Viswanathan, CEO of FactSet, said: "AI is fundamentally shifting how financial professionals access data, derive insights, and make decisions. Together with Google Cloud, we are putting trusted financial data and advanced AI capabilities to work, empowering our clients with more intuitive, connected, and intelligent agents."

The collaboration will support FactSet's AI vision by delivering agentic experiences across the investment and deal-making lifecycles. The two companies will meet a growing demand for workflow-specific agentic solutions from financial firms.