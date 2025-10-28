28.10.2025 13:43:10

Falling Commodity Prices Likely To Weigh On Canadian Market At Open

(RTTNews) - Canadian market is likely to open on a negative note Tuesday morning, weighed down by falling crude oil and gold prices.

The mood is likely to remain cautious ahead of the monetary policy announcements from the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Both the central banks are expected to lower interest rates by 25 basis points.

In Canadian earnings news, Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) reported third-quarter revenue of $3.19 billion, up 28% compared to $2.50 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.

Centerra Gold, Advantage Oil & Gas and Trican Wll Services are slated to announce their earnings today.

Bay Street settled on a weak note on Monday despite staging a strong recovery from the day's lows. A sell-off in gold stocks weighed on the market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tumbled to 30,087.48, settled at 30,275.76, down 77.31 points or 0.3% from previous close.

Asian stocks ended weak after a cautious session on Tuesday as investors locked in some profits after recent gains.

Amid global trade tensions, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China today signed an upgraded version of their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) during a summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Ahead of talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, Chinese Premier Li Qiang denounced "unilateralism" and said the world should not return to "the law of the jungle." Trump said en route to Japan that he was hopeful of a deal when he sees Xi on Thursday.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance today with investors mostly reacting to corporate earnings, and awaiting the monetary policy meetings of ECB, Fed, and the Bank of Japan.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.82 or 1.36% at $60.49 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $80.10 or 2% at 3,939.60 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $0.259 or 0.55% at $46.515 an ounce. Copper futures are down $0.0425 or 0.82% at $5.1290 per pound.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
25.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.10.25 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.10.25 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX zum Handelsende im Plus -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Wall Street schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Zuschlägen, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer seitwärts tendierte. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen verschiedene Vorzeichen am Donnerstag aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen