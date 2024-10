Far Too Many People Make This Social Security Mistake in Retirement

If you're not yet retired, you probably know someone who's collecting Social Security each month. You may have a relative, neighbor, or former colleague who relies on those benefits to cover their retirement expenses.But there's a big mistake retirees commonly make when it comes to Social Security. And if you're not yet retired, it's a major blunder you can do your part to avoid.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool