Farmmi USA Collaborates With Mazon Technology To Expand Logistic Services, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), Thursday announced that its subsidiary Farmmi USA Inc. has entered into an agreement with Mazon Technology LLC for strategic cooperation in warehousing and logistics services, expected to bring in $10 million in annual orders for the company.

With the deal, the company expects to further develop its warehousing and logistics business.

Currently, Farmmi's stock is trading at $0.40, up 3.36 percent on the Nasdaq.