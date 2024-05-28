Fathom Holdings Names Jon Gwin New Chief Operating Officer

(RTTNews) - Fathom Holdings, Inc. (FTHM) Tuesday announced the appointment of Jon Gwin as the company's new Chief Operating Officer.

Gwin has held executive roles at American Financial Network, Wachovia Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, and Accredited Home Lenders. While at American Financial Network, his leadership was pivotal in the company funding over $13 billion in annual retail and wholesale mortgage production, with thousands of loan officers and brokers originating loans across the United States.

Gwin commented: "I'm humbled and excited to join the dynamic Fathom team and appreciate the warm welcome to the Fathom family. With decades of experience in the real estate and mortgage industries, I am confident we can achieve remarkable growth and success across all real estate brands, technology, mortgage, title, and fulfillment services. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive innovation, strategic growth, and efficient operations. Together, we will innovate, overcome challenges, and build upon the current success of all brands to add value every day. I thank Marco and the Board for trusting me and helping me build the path forward in Fathom's bright future."