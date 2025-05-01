FDA Approves Satsuma Pharma's Atzumi Nasal Powder For Acute Treatment Of Migraine

(RTTNews) - Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) for Atzumi(dihydroergotamine (DHE)) nasal powder for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults. Atzumi was previously known as STS101.

The company noted that Atzumi is not indicated for the preventive treatment of migraine or for the management of hemiplegic migraine or migraine with brainstem aura.

Migraine is a neurological disorder that is thought to be the result of temporary changes in the chemicals, nerves and blood vessels in the brain, with symptoms that are often incapacitating.

According to the American Migraine Foundation, approximately 40 million Americans live with migraine. It is the second leading cause of disability worldwide in terms of time lost to disability and most common cause of disability among young women.

