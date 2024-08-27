FDA Clears Insulet's Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System For People With Type 2 Diabetes

(RTTNews) - Insulet Corp. (PODD) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared the company's Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system for people with Type 2 diabetes. It is the first device to enable automated insulin dosing for individuals with Type 2 diabetes.

According to the company, the Omnipod 5 System simplifies diabetes management and leads to improved results by eliminating the need for multiple daily injections and automatically adjusting insulin delivery every 5 minutes using its advanced SmartAdjust technology.

Previously, insulin therapy options for people with type 2 diabetes were limited to methods such as injection with a syringe, an insulin pen or an insulin pump, all of which require patients to self-administer insulin one or more times a day and check blood glucose frequently to achieve the best results.

The FDA expanded the indications of the Insulet SmartAdjust technology, an interoperable automated glycemic controller previously indicated for the management of type 1 diabetes in individuals two years and older, to also include management of type 2 diabetes in individuals 18 years and older.

An interoperable automated glycemic controller is software that automatically adjusts insulin delivery to a person with diabetes by connecting to an alternate controller-enabled insulin pump and integrated continuous glucose monitor.

