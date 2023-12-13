FDA Clears Quoin Pharma's Protocol Amendments For QRX003 Trials In Netherton Syndrome Treatment

(RTTNews) - Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) said that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance to implement a number of protocol amendments to its two ongoing clinical trials for QRX003, which is being developed as a potential treatment for Netherton Syndrome.

Netherton Syndrome, a form of Ichthyosis, is a rare, hereditary skin disorder caused by a mutation in the SPINK5 gene (serine protease inhibitor, Kazal Type 5) that leads to severe skin barrier defects and recurring infections, as well as a pronounced predisposition to allergies, asthma, and eczema. Patients also often suffer from severe dehydration, chronic skin inflammation and stunted growth.

The company believes that implementation of protocol amendments may result in an even more robust data set and potentially more rapid approval with a broader label.

The number of subjects in the blinded trial is increased to 30 from 18. As a result of the positive safety profile observed to date, the lower 2% dose has been eliminated from the trial going forward. All subjects will now receive either 4% QRX003 or a placebo vehicle, both of which will be applied twice-daily instead of the current once-daily treatment.

The number of subjects in the open-label trial is increased to 20 from 10, and the dosing frequency will also be twice-daily going forward. All subjects in this trial will continue to receive off-label systemic therapy throughout the duration of treatment.

The company noted that all current clinical endpoints for both trials will remain the same and Quoin plans to open additional clinical sites to efficiently accommodate this increase in the number of enrolled subjects.

In Wednesday pre-market trade, QNRX was trading at $5.00 up $0.28 or 5.93%

