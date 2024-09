Fed Rate Cut: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

The Federal Reserve slashed the federal funds rate (overnight interest rate) by 50 basis points on Wednesday, which was double the 25-basis-point adjustment it typically uses. Inflation has fallen sharply over the past year while the unemployment rate has stayed relatively steady (although it is beginning to tick higher), which were two key reasons for the decision.The rate cut will likely lead to lower interest rates and give consumers more disposable income in addition to a higher borrowing capacity, which can create a strong tailwind for the economy. Lower rates are especially beneficial for companies tied to the real estate sector, and companies that are sensitive to consumer spending.With two more fed rate cuts forecast to come before the end of 2024, here's why investors might want to buy shares in Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) right now . Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool