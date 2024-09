FedEx Reports Flat Q1 Revenue, Lower EPS

Transportation and logistics services giant FedEx (NYSE:FDX)reported fiscal 2025 first-quarter earnings on Thursday that showed stagnant revenue and big drops in earnings, which could indicate challenges in expanding market share. Even worse, operating income decreased significantly, falling nearly 28% year over year. Overall, the quarter (which ended Aug. 31) was disappointing, reflecting the impact of reduced demand for priority services and increased operational costs.Source: FedEx.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool