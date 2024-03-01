|
01.03.2024 13:52:00
Ferguson Files Form 8-K
On March 1, 2024, Ferguson plc (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). It is available on the SEC's website at sec.gov and on the SEC Filings page of the Company's website corporate.ferguson.com/investor/financial-information/sec-filings.
March 1, 2024 – Form 8-K
About Ferguson
Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is headquartered in the U.K., with its operations and associates solely focused on North America and managed from Newport News, Virginia. For more information, please visit corporate.ferguson.com or follow us on Linkedln linkedin.com/company/ferguson-enterprises.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240301679459/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
19.02.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Ferguson präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.12.23
|Ausblick: Ferguson informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
20.11.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Ferguson präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
25.09.23
|Ausblick: Ferguson präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
11.09.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Ferguson zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)