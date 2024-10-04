|
Ferguson Files Form 8-K and Prospectus Supplement to its Shelf Registration Statement
On October 3 2024, Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (the "Company") made the following filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"):
Prospectus Supplement to the automatic shelf registration statement dated September 30,2024, as amended by the Prospectus Supplement dated October 1, 2024
Form 8-K
These documents are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov and on the SEC Filings page of the Company's website at corporate.ferguson.com/investor/financial-information/sec-filings.
About Ferguson
Ferguson (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is the largest value-added distributor serving the specialized professional in our $340B residential and non-residential North American construction market. We help make our customers’ complex projects simple, successful and sustainable by providing expertise and a wide range of products and services from plumbing, HVAC, appliances, and lighting to PVF, water and wastewater solutions, and more. Headquartered in Newport News, Va., Ferguson has sales of $29.6 billion (FY’24) and approximately 35,000 associates in nearly 1,800 locations. For more information, please visit corporate.ferguson.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241004692485/en/
