Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.05.2023 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 79,354 of its ordinary shares in the period from May 02, 2023 up to and including May 05, 2023 in connection with its $2.5 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume
(in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase
price of the shares

Trading
venue

May 02, 2023

20,000

110.700000

XLON

May 03, 2023

19,750

111.406226

XLON

May 04, 2023

20,000

109.600000

XLON

May 05, 2023

19,604

109.850000

XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 27,287,925.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 204,883,257. The figure of 204,883,257 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2023 Share Buy-Back.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ferguson PLC Registered Shs 130,00 4,00% Ferguson PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Inflationsdaten am Mittwoch: ATX-Anleger in Verkauflaune -- DAX gibt im Dienstagshandel nach -- Wall Street tiefer -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernehmen am Dienstag die Bären. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es ebenfalls abwärts. Der US-Aktienmarkt notiert am Dienstag unterhalb der Nulllinie. In Fernost waren die Anleger uneins.

Nachrichten