18.07.2023 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 43,846 of its ordinary shares in the period from July 10, 2023, up to and including July 14, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Trading venue

July 10, 2023

8,418

120.500000

XLON

July 11, 2023

24,193

121.351546

XLON

July 13, 2023

2,201

123.300000

XLON

July 14, 2023

9,034

123.150000

XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 27,790,357.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 204,380,825. The figure of 204,380,825 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2023 Share Buy-Back.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ferguson PLC Registered Shs 139,00 0,00% Ferguson PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison im Fokus: ATX verbucht Gewinne -- DAX fester -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex dreht im Verlauf ins Plus. Die Wall Street bewegt sich am heutigen Handelstag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Donnerstag schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen