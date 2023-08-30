30.08.2023 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 22,876 of its ordinary shares in the period from August 21, 2023, up to and including August 25, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Trading venue

August 21, 2023

13

121.000000

XLON

August 22, 2023

2,328

122.150000

XLON

August 23, 2023

5,705

122.438194

XLON

August 25, 2023

14,830

123.400000

XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,088,643.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 204,082,539. The figure of 204,082,539 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2023 Share Buy-Back.

