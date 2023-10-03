+++ Bester Zertifikate-Anbieter bestätigt 🏆 17. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++ -w-
03.10.2023 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 13,779 of its ordinary shares in the period from September 25, 2023, up to and including September 26, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Trading venue

September 25, 2023

2,563

123.015119

BATE

September 25, 2023

880

123.015119

CHIX

September 25, 2023

10,049

123.015119

XLON

September 26, 2023

122

127.577021

BATE

September 26, 2023

165

127.577021

XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,307,378.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,863,804. The figure of 203,863,804 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2023 Share Buy-Back.

