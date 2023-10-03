Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 13,779 of its ordinary shares in the period from September 25, 2023, up to and including September 26, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Trading venue September 25, 2023 2,563 123.015119 BATE September 25, 2023 880 123.015119 CHIX September 25, 2023 10,049 123.015119 XLON September 26, 2023 122 127.577021 BATE September 26, 2023 165 127.577021 XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,307,378.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,863,804. The figure of 203,863,804 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2023 Share Buy-Back.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231003336341/en/