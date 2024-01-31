31.01.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 76,036 of its ordinary shares in the period from January 22, 2024, up to and including January 26, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day

Aggregate Daily Volume
(in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase
price of the shares (USD)

Trading Venue

January 22, 2024

900

190.5744

ARCX

January 22, 2024

8,860

190.6155

XNYS

January 23, 2024

1,899

189.3127

ARCX

January 23, 2024

200

189.5900

CDRG

January 23, 2024

200

189.5900

HRTF

January 23, 2024

23

188.6600

XCIS

January 23, 2024

100

188.2200

XNAS

January 23, 2024

15,729

189.0162

XNYS

January 24, 2024

1,239

188.3964

ARCX

January 24, 2024

100

188.0500

BBOK

January 24, 2024

470

188.8934

CDRG

January 24, 2024

200

188.6850

XNAS

January 24, 2024

18,510

188.7822

XNYS

January 25, 2024

1,008

188.1971

ARCX

January 25, 2024

10

188.2000

EDGA

January 25, 2024

200

188.3950

XNAS

January 25, 2024

10,592

188.2630

XNYS

January 26, 2024

1,201

188.1366

ARCX

January 26, 2024

7

187.9100

BATS

January 26, 2024

100

187.9800

XNAS

January 26, 2024

14,488

188.3910

XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,126,615.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,044,567. The figure of 203,044,567 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

