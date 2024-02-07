07.02.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 56,684 of its ordinary shares in the period from January 29, 2024, up to and including February 2, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day

Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading Venue

January 29, 2024

600

188.4000

ARCX

January 29, 2024

200

188.4750

XNAS

January 29, 2024

10,800

188.4170

XNYS

January 30, 2024

300

190.5267

ARCX

January 30, 2024

4,905

190.7530

XNYS

January 31, 2024

2,195

188.6883

ARCX

January 31, 2024

100

187.8550

BBOK

January 31, 2024

1

188.5900

EPRL

January 31, 2024

260

188.7385

XNAS

January 31, 2024

22,420

188.9256

XNYS

January 31, 2024

24

187.8400

XTXD

February 1, 2024

100

189.7600

ARCX

February 1, 2024

4,643

189.7574

XNYS

February 2, 2024

700

190.1014

ARCX

February 2, 2024

9,436

190.2010

XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,183,299.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,987,883. The figure of 202,987,883 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

