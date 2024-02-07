|
07.02.2024 12:45:00
Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report
Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 56,684 of its ordinary shares in the period from January 29, 2024, up to and including February 2, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
|
Trading Day
|
Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
|
Trading Venue
|
January 29, 2024
|
600
|
188.4000
|
ARCX
|
January 29, 2024
|
200
|
188.4750
|
XNAS
|
January 29, 2024
|
10,800
|
188.4170
|
XNYS
|
January 30, 2024
|
300
|
190.5267
|
ARCX
|
January 30, 2024
|
4,905
|
190.7530
|
XNYS
|
January 31, 2024
|
2,195
|
188.6883
|
ARCX
|
January 31, 2024
|
100
|
187.8550
|
BBOK
|
January 31, 2024
|
1
|
188.5900
|
EPRL
|
January 31, 2024
|
260
|
188.7385
|
XNAS
|
January 31, 2024
|
22,420
|
188.9256
|
XNYS
|
January 31, 2024
|
24
|
187.8400
|
XTXD
|
February 1, 2024
|
100
|
189.7600
|
ARCX
|
February 1, 2024
|
4,643
|
189.7574
|
XNYS
|
February 2, 2024
|
700
|
190.1014
|
ARCX
|
February 2, 2024
|
9,436
|
190.2010
|
XNYS
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,183,299.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,987,883. The figure of 202,987,883 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.
