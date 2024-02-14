14.02.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 42,455 of its ordinary shares in the period from February 5, 2024, up to and including February 9, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day

Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading Venue

February 5, 2024

1,857

188.7538

ARCX

February 5, 2024

200

188.6950

XNAS

February 5, 2024

20,278

188.7886

XNYS

February 6, 2024

200

191.2100

ARCX

February 6, 2024

5,000

191.3402

XNYS

February 7, 2024

1,100

193.9200

ARCX

February 7, 2024

300

194.0300

XNAS

February 7, 2024

9,495

193.9953

XNYS

February 8, 2024

32

193.5200

XCIS

February 8, 2024

3,593

194.3089

XNYS

February 9, 2024

400

197.7650

XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,225,592.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,945,590. The figure of 202,945,590 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ferguson PLC Registered Shs 179,00 0,00% Ferguson PLC Registered Shs

