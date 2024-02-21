21.02.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 67,037 of its ordinary shares in the period from February 12, 2024, up to and including February 16, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day

Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading Venue

February 12, 2024

400

197.8600

ARCX

February 12, 2024

230

198.0570

XNAS

February 12, 2024

14,057

197.7131

XNYS

February 13, 2024

1,601

191.8625

ARCX

February 13, 2024

8

191.1500

EDGA

February 13, 2024

500

191.3860

XNAS

February 13, 2024

25,841

191.9384

XNYS

February 14, 2024

600

192.7617

ARCX

February 14, 2024

109

193.3200

CDRG

February 14, 2024

100

192.2200

EDGA

February 14, 2024

100

192.2200

EDGX

February 14, 2024

200

193.2300

XNAS

February 14, 2024

19,291

192.9228

XNYS

February 14, 2024

100

193.3200

XTXD

February 15, 2024

100

195.3600

ARCX

February 15, 2024

100

195.1200

XNAS

February 15, 2024

3,500

194.3917

XNYS

February 16, 2024

200

198.2200

XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,292,629.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,878,553. The figure of 202,878,553 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

