Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 67,037 of its ordinary shares in the period from February 12, 2024, up to and including February 16, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading Venue February 12, 2024 400 197.8600 ARCX February 12, 2024 230 198.0570 XNAS February 12, 2024 14,057 197.7131 XNYS February 13, 2024 1,601 191.8625 ARCX February 13, 2024 8 191.1500 EDGA February 13, 2024 500 191.3860 XNAS February 13, 2024 25,841 191.9384 XNYS February 14, 2024 600 192.7617 ARCX February 14, 2024 109 193.3200 CDRG February 14, 2024 100 192.2200 EDGA February 14, 2024 100 192.2200 EDGX February 14, 2024 200 193.2300 XNAS February 14, 2024 19,291 192.9228 XNYS February 14, 2024 100 193.3200 XTXD February 15, 2024 100 195.3600 ARCX February 15, 2024 100 195.1200 XNAS February 15, 2024 3,500 194.3917 XNYS February 16, 2024 200 198.2200 XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,292,629.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,878,553. The figure of 202,878,553 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

