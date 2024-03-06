06.03.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 48,130 of its ordinary shares in the period from February 26, 2024, up to and including March 1, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day

Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading Venue

February 26, 2024

400

209.6000

ARCX

February 26, 2024

100

210.1100

CDRG

February 26, 2024

97

210.2000

KNLI

February 26, 2024

3

210.1900

XNAS

February 26, 2024

4,200

209.5314

XNYS

February 27, 2024

500

209.8540

ARCX

February 27, 2024

100

210.8299

BATS

February 27, 2024

100

210.6200

EDGX

February 27, 2024

495

210.1313

XNAS

February 27, 2024

14,232

209.7951

XNYS

February 28, 2024

400

210.9425

ARCX

February 28, 2024

4

210.6200

EPRL

February 28, 2024

96

210.6300

HRTF

February 28, 2024

6,200

210.8679

XNYS

February 29, 2024

500

210.0780

ARCX

February 29, 2024

100

208.7100

IEXG

February 29, 2024

190

207.9800

KNLI

February 29, 2024

100

207.7000

LATS

February 29, 2024

300

208.8300

XNAS

February 29, 2024

17,113

209.3051

XNYS

March 1, 2024

300

213.4833

HRTF

March 1, 2024

13

212.8954

XNAS

March 1, 2024

2,400

212.8338

XNYS

March 1, 2024

187

213.4020

XTXD

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,360,681.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,810,501. The figure of 202,810,501 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

