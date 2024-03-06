Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 48,130 of its ordinary shares in the period from February 26, 2024, up to and including March 1, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading Venue February 26, 2024 400 209.6000 ARCX February 26, 2024 100 210.1100 CDRG February 26, 2024 97 210.2000 KNLI February 26, 2024 3 210.1900 XNAS February 26, 2024 4,200 209.5314 XNYS February 27, 2024 500 209.8540 ARCX February 27, 2024 100 210.8299 BATS February 27, 2024 100 210.6200 EDGX February 27, 2024 495 210.1313 XNAS February 27, 2024 14,232 209.7951 XNYS February 28, 2024 400 210.9425 ARCX February 28, 2024 4 210.6200 EPRL February 28, 2024 96 210.6300 HRTF February 28, 2024 6,200 210.8679 XNYS February 29, 2024 500 210.0780 ARCX February 29, 2024 100 208.7100 IEXG February 29, 2024 190 207.9800 KNLI February 29, 2024 100 207.7000 LATS February 29, 2024 300 208.8300 XNAS February 29, 2024 17,113 209.3051 XNYS March 1, 2024 300 213.4833 HRTF March 1, 2024 13 212.8954 XNAS March 1, 2024 2,400 212.8338 XNYS March 1, 2024 187 213.4020 XTXD

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,360,681.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,810,501. The figure of 202,810,501 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240306620290/en/