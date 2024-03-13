Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 91,645 of its ordinary shares in the period from March 4, 2024, up to and including March 8, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading Venue March 4, 2024 434 214.6645 ARCX March 4, 2024 200 214.6250 XNAS March 4, 2024 11,565 214.9906 XNYS March 5, 2024 3,100 202.7500 ARCX March 5, 2024 1 202.2600 BATS March 5, 2024 190 205.5900 KNLI March 5, 2024 1 203.0300 XASE March 5, 2024 1,000 201.9330 XNAS March 5, 2024 48,156 202.9446 XNYS March 6, 2024 100 200.0600 ARCX March 6, 2024 300 200.1800 XNAS March 6, 2024 4,600 200.3448 XNYS March 7, 2024 500 200.8620 ARCX March 7, 2024 100 200.3800 XNAS March 7, 2024 5,316 200.5870 XNYS March 8, 2024 796 199.4382 ARCX March 8, 2024 800 199.2863 XNAS March 8, 2024 14,486 199.6864 XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,451,675.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,719,507. The figure of 202,719,507 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240313787882/en/