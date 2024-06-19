+++ Österreichs Emittent des Jahres bestätigt ?? 18. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
19.06.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 68,419 of its ordinary shares in the period from June 10, 2024, up to and including June 14, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading venue

June 10, 2024

907

198.4229

MEMX

June 10, 2024

6,095

198.7119

XDOT

June 10, 2024

3,700

198.6954

INET

June 10, 2024

1,000

198.7320

ARCA

June 10, 2024

1,200

198.6400

EDGX

June 10, 2024

1,000

199.1570

BATS

June 10, 2024

200

198.4300

XPER

June 10, 2024

27

198.2411

IEX

June 10, 2024

136

198.8994

CHX

June 10, 2024

100

199.8600

BEX

June 10, 2024

100

199.8700

NQPX

June 11, 2024

5,413

200.1540

XDOT

June 11, 2024

500

200.4160

MEMX

June 11, 2024

3,391

200.1689

INET

June 11, 2024

1,500

199.8367

EDGX

June 11, 2024

1,624

200.3906

BATS

June 11, 2024

765

199.8270

ARCA

June 11, 2024

400

199.5950

XPER

June 11, 2024

295

200.0615

CHX

June 11, 2024

100

199.6500

EPRL

June 11, 2024

1

200.7600

BYXX

June 11, 2024

11

200.9000

IEX

June 11, 2024

100

200.8200

NQPX

June 12, 2024

600

209.0150

BATS

June 12, 2024

1,241

208.6861

ARCA

June 12, 2024

5,103

209.1330

XDOT

June 12, 2024

3,184

208.8801

INET

June 12, 2024

1,408

208.6499

EDGX

June 12, 2024

800

209.2225

MEMX

June 12, 2024

300

208.9567

EPRL

June 12, 2024

40

209.7000

CHX

June 13, 2024

800

207.5500

EDGX

June 13, 2024

5,942

207.4859

XDOT

June 13, 2024

3,827

207.3530

INET

June 13, 2024

903

207.3151

ARCA

June 13, 2024

600

206.9217

BATS

June 13, 2024

300

207.0467

MEMX

June 13, 2024

200

207.2150

EPRL

June 13, 2024

125

206.9607

IEX

June 13, 2024

43

207.7300

BYXX

June 14, 2024

2,643

201.4992

INET

June 14, 2024

400

202.0475

BATS

June 14, 2024

400

201.5775

BEX

June 14, 2024

1,603

201.3486

ARCA

June 14, 2024

6,168

201.1809

XDOT

June 14, 2024

108

201.3022

BYXX

June 14, 2024

715

201.4758

EDGX

June 14, 2024

600

201.7250

EDGA

June 14, 2024

101

203.1471

EPRL

June 14, 2024

700

201.0257

IEX

June 14, 2024

200

201.2550

NQPX

June 14, 2024

400

201.1500

MEMX

June 14, 2024

300

200.9967

NSX

June 14, 2024

100

201.7500

XPER

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,431,642.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,739,540. The figure of 201,739,540 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

