Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 58,185 of its ordinary shares in the period from June 17, 2024, up to and including June 21, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume
(in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase
price of the shares (USD)

Trading
venue

June 17, 2024

1,741

200.7527

INET

June 17, 2024

5,412

200.7977

XDOT

June 17, 2024

300

200.0033

XPER

June 17, 2024

1,000

200.7600

EDGX

June 17, 2024

252

200.4495

NSX

June 17, 2024

1,302

200.8687

ARCA

June 17, 2024

1,100

200.4945

IEX

June 17, 2024

200

199.7300

BYXX

June 17, 2024

1,294

200.7687

BATS

June 17, 2024

600

200.5000

MEMX

June 17, 2024

100

199.8100

EPRL

June 17, 2024

191

201.4863

NQPX

June 17, 2024

100

201.6000

EDGA

June 18, 2024

400

202.1500

EPRL

June 18, 2024

4,421

201.5990

XDOT

June 18, 2024

1,000

201.9340

BATS

June 18, 2024

1,341

201.5738

ARCA

June 18, 2024

2,936

201.3492

INET

June 18, 2024

1,126

201.8330

IEX

June 18, 2024

1,000

201.8660

EDGX

June 18, 2024

100

200.9100

XPER

June 18, 2024

400

201.3375

MEMX

June 18, 2024

100

200.8400

BEX

June 18, 2024

300

201.4600

BYXX

June 18, 2024

100

201.7000

NQPX

June 18, 2024

100

202.9400

CHX

June 18, 2024

100

202.4600

NSX

June 20, 2024

800

198.1013

EDGA

June 20, 2024

1,201

197.1701

EDGX

June 20, 2024

5,594

197.7933

XDOT

June 20, 2024

2,875

197.2881

INET

June 20, 2024

1,404

197.6849

ARCA

June 20, 2024

400

197.2200

BYXX

June 20, 2024

1,001

197.7599

BATS

June 20, 2024

200

198.6200

EPRL

June 20, 2024

552

197.8278

MEMX

June 20, 2024

1,083

198.2899

IEX

June 20, 2024

400

196.5725

NSX

June 20, 2024

100

196.3700

BEX

June 21, 2024

7,256

193.9968

XDOT

June 21, 2024

1,800

194.3311

ARCA

June 21, 2024

1,100

194.0291

BATS

June 21, 2024

3,204

193.9086

INET

June 21, 2024

1,100

194.2036

MEMX

June 21, 2024

600

194.0533

EDGX

June 21, 2024

300

194.4667

NQPX

June 21, 2024

100

194.3500

CHX

June 21, 2024

99

195.0200

BYXX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,487,031.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,684,151. The figure of 201,684,151 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

