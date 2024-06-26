Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 58,185 of its ordinary shares in the period from June 17, 2024, up to and including June 21, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase

price of the shares (USD) Trading

venue June 17, 2024 1,741 200.7527 INET June 17, 2024 5,412 200.7977 XDOT June 17, 2024 300 200.0033 XPER June 17, 2024 1,000 200.7600 EDGX June 17, 2024 252 200.4495 NSX June 17, 2024 1,302 200.8687 ARCA June 17, 2024 1,100 200.4945 IEX June 17, 2024 200 199.7300 BYXX June 17, 2024 1,294 200.7687 BATS June 17, 2024 600 200.5000 MEMX June 17, 2024 100 199.8100 EPRL June 17, 2024 191 201.4863 NQPX June 17, 2024 100 201.6000 EDGA June 18, 2024 400 202.1500 EPRL June 18, 2024 4,421 201.5990 XDOT June 18, 2024 1,000 201.9340 BATS June 18, 2024 1,341 201.5738 ARCA June 18, 2024 2,936 201.3492 INET June 18, 2024 1,126 201.8330 IEX June 18, 2024 1,000 201.8660 EDGX June 18, 2024 100 200.9100 XPER June 18, 2024 400 201.3375 MEMX June 18, 2024 100 200.8400 BEX June 18, 2024 300 201.4600 BYXX June 18, 2024 100 201.7000 NQPX June 18, 2024 100 202.9400 CHX June 18, 2024 100 202.4600 NSX June 20, 2024 800 198.1013 EDGA June 20, 2024 1,201 197.1701 EDGX June 20, 2024 5,594 197.7933 XDOT June 20, 2024 2,875 197.2881 INET June 20, 2024 1,404 197.6849 ARCA June 20, 2024 400 197.2200 BYXX June 20, 2024 1,001 197.7599 BATS June 20, 2024 200 198.6200 EPRL June 20, 2024 552 197.8278 MEMX June 20, 2024 1,083 198.2899 IEX June 20, 2024 400 196.5725 NSX June 20, 2024 100 196.3700 BEX June 21, 2024 7,256 193.9968 XDOT June 21, 2024 1,800 194.3311 ARCA June 21, 2024 1,100 194.0291 BATS June 21, 2024 3,204 193.9086 INET June 21, 2024 1,100 194.2036 MEMX June 21, 2024 600 194.0533 EDGX June 21, 2024 300 194.4667 NQPX June 21, 2024 100 194.3500 CHX June 21, 2024 99 195.0200 BYXX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,487,031.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,684,151. The figure of 201,684,151 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

