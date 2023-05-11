|
11.05.2023 12:45:00
Ferguson to Issue Third Quarter Results And Host Conference Call on June 6, 2023
Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) announces today that it will issue its third quarter results on Tuesday, June 6. The results will be available on Ferguson’s website at www.corporate.ferguson.com at 6:45 a.m. ET/11:45 a.m. BST.
A conference call and webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast at 8:30 a.m. ET/1:30 p.m. BST on the same day. Participants can register for the webcast at www.corporate.ferguson.com.
A slide presentation that accompanies the event will be available 15 minutes prior to the start time at www.corporate.ferguson.com on the Events, Results and Reports page under the Investors tab. An archived version of the webcast and slide presentation will be available for 12 months after the live event.
About Ferguson
Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers’ complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is headquartered in the U.K., with its operations and associates solely focused on North America and managed from Newport News, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.corporate.ferguson.com or follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/ferguson-enterprises.
# # #
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005413/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
06.03.23
|Ausblick: Ferguson zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Ferguson legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.12.22
|Ausblick: Ferguson zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.11.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Ferguson stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ferguson PLC Registered Shs
|131,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende letztlich mit leichten Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil in der Gewinnzone. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.