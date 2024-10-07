FICO Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Decision Intelligence Platforms 2024 Report

FICO (NYSE: FICO)

Highlights:

FICO positioned as a Leader in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Decision Intelligence Platforms report.

FICO® Platform empowers enterprises to operationalize decisions and improve customer interactions, while avoiding costly errors, with its end-to-end integration of data analytics, digital simulation, risk modeling, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Global analytic software company FICO today announced it was named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Decision Intelligence Platforms 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51047423, August 2024).

FICO® Platform is designed to revolutionize digital transformation for businesses worldwide through an end-to-end integrated solution that powers organizations to drive critical, strategic business outcomes across the entire customer lifecycle while breaking down silos and enabling agile and collaborative innovation.

The IDC MarketScape report defines decision intelligence (DI) as "being a discipline and technology that helps organizations design, engineer, and orchestrate decisions by fully or partially automating all the steps in the decision-making process.” The IDC MarketScape noted, "FICO Platform was created in 2017 as a combination of multiple legacy point solutions for decisioning. It has been growing rapidly over recent years, now making up a sizable portion of FICO's business alongside the company's legacy credit monitoring capabilities.”

Per the report, FICO Platform’s strengths include:

Strong brand equity especially when it comes to regulated industries (given the company's legacy) and is scalable across regions and deployment options

Scalable data integration capabilities across internal and over 100 external data sources; positive client feedback around support and machine learning capabilities

Flexibility around decision models whereby the company can either provide its own model for the platform or enable customers to bring their own model

"We believe FICO’s position as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape report is a testament to our commitment to innovating technology that enables real-time, transparent decision-making at scale. FICO Platform helps organizations build deeper, more meaningful relationships with their customers. Its ability to integrate data seamlessly, offer flexibility in decision models, and provide strong AI operationalization capabilities empowers organizations to drive strategic outcomes in an increasingly competitive market,” said Nikhil Behl, executive vice president, Software at FICO.

Download an excerpt copy of the report at https://www.fico.com/en/latest-thinking/analyst-report/idc-marketscape-worldwide-decision-intelligence-platforms-2024.

For more information on FICO Platform, visit: https://www.fico.com/en/fico-platform

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 4 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com/en.

Join the conversation at https://x.com/FICO_corp & https://www.fico.com/blogs/

For FICO news and media resources, visit https://www.fico.com/en/newsroom.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241007157931/en/